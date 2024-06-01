Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup first round

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s German Cup defense will begin at fourth-tier side Carl Zeiss Jena while Bayern Munich was drawn at fast-rising second-division club SSV Ulm 1846.

Ulm was promoted as champion last season after just one season in the third division. The Bavarian club was promoted as champion of the regional southwest league the season before that.

“We’ll do all we can to annoy Bayern a bit,” Ulm spokesman Paul Eberhard said after Saturday’s draw.

Stuttgart, which finished second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern this season, was drawn at second-division club Preußen Münster.

Borussia Dortmund will open its cup campaign at fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck, Eintracht Frankfurt visits namesake Eintracht Braunschweig, Hertha Berlin was drawn at Hansa Rostock and Union Berlin was dealt a trip to east German rival Greifswalder FC.

Viktoria Berlin, which defeated Maccabi Berlin in the Berlin Cup final, was drawn at home against Bundesliga team Augsburg.

The games involving 64 clubs are to take place from the third weekend in August, though Leverkusen and Stuttgart will need to wait because of their involvement in the German Super Cup on Aug. 17.

