Bayer Leverkusen had a double reason to celebrate in stoppage time on Thursday.

Not only did it reach the Europa League final and keep its treble bid on course but Josip Stanišić's late goal preserved its remarkable unbeaten record as Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 draw against Roma.

Both had seemed at risk during the semifinal second leg after two Leandro Paredes penalties had made it 2-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. But an own goal by Roma defender Gianluca Mancini eight minutes from time and Stanišić’s equalizer saw Leverkusen stretch its unbeaten streak to 49 matches.

Leverkusen advanced 4-2 on aggregate and will face another Italian team on May 22 in Dublin after Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Leverkusen has already won the Bundesliga title and has reached the German Cup final.

After losing the first leg last week, Roma knew it faced a difficult task and star forward Paulo Dybala was only fit for a place on the bench after sustaining an injury against Juventus over the weekend.

Leverkusen had several chances to all but kill off the tie and went close in the 29th minute. A free kick was rolled across the outside of the area to Piero Hincapié, whose shot came off the left post, bounced off the back of Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and went across the face of goal before being cleared by Evan Ndicka.

Instead it was Roma that took the lead two minutes from halftime with a Paredes penalty after Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah was adjudged to have pulled down visiting forward Sardar Azmoun — who is on loan from Leverkusen.

Svilar had pulled off an extraordinary double save moments earlier and the Roma goalkeeper continued his heroics after the break as Leverkusen tried in vain to kill off the tie.

And Roma was awarded another penalty in the 66th minute as a corner glanced off Bryan Cristante’s head and Leverkusen winger Adam Hložek inadvertently brushed the ball with his fingertips.

Paredes kept his cool to drill the penalty into the bottom left corner and send the visiting fans into raptures.

Just as it appeared as if the match was heading for extra time, Leverkusen got the goal it needed to progress as Alex Grimaldo’s corner from the right rebounded off Mancini at the far post and dropped over the line.

Leverkusen had made a habit of preserving its unbeaten record with stoppage time goals recently but left it even later than usual before Stanišić — a substitute who came on in the 90th minute — cut inside and fired into the bottom far corner in the seventh minute of added on time, with about 30 seconds remaining.

ATALANTA-MARSEILLE

After kicking out Liverpool in the quarterfinals, Atalanta marched to its first European final with a dominant victory over former European champion Marseille.

Amid a string of chances, Ademola Lookman put the hosts ahead after half an hour in the second leg in Bergamo with a shot deflected into the net by Marseille captain Samuel Gigot.

Lookman set up Matteo Ruggeri in the second half to double the advantage with a shot into the top corner of the net with substitute El Bilal Toure finishing it off in stoppage time.

The biggest success in Europe for Atalanta so far was a semifinal in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1988. Marseille, the three-time finalist in the Europe League and the competition’s predecessor UEFA Cup, still has to wait for a trophy since winning the inaugural Champions League in 1993.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the third-tier competition, Olympiakos set up the final in the Greek capital against last year’s runner-up Fiorentina by beating Aston Villa 2-0 in Piraeus.

After winning the first leg 4-2 in England, Olympiakos advanced 6-2 on aggregate to became only the second Greek team to reach the final of a major European competition after Panathinaikos in 1971.

Villa was seeking a first European final since winning the European Cup in 1982.

Ayoub El Kaabi, who led Olympiakos with a hat trick at Villa Park, stole the show again.

Only 10 minutes into the game, El Kaabi was unmarked at the far post to meet Quini’s pass and score the opening goal. The Morocco striker struck again 12 minutes from time for his 10th goal of the campaign, moving two clear at the top of the scoring table.

Fiorentina held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw in Belgium on Wednesday, enough to advance to the second straight Europa Conference League final after losing 2-1 to West Ham last year in Prague.

The final will be held in Athens on May 29.

___

AP Sports Writer Karel Janicek in Prague contributed to this report.

___

