The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is currently down a team.

World football's governing body announced Friday that Liga MX side Club Leon would no longer be participating in the 32-team tournament set for June in the United States.

A replacement team will be named.

Currently in second place in the Clausura, Club Leon was removed from the tournament after failing to satisfy FIFA's requirements for multi-club ownership. The team's parent company, Grupo Pachuca, also owns Pachucha, who are competing in the tournament, as well.

Leon says it is appealing the ruling.

"In the last few months we have presented all the evidence and documents confirming that Club Leon manages itself in an autonomous manner in all economic, administrative and sporting aspects," the team said in a statement.

Leon was set to play in Group D alongside Chelsea, Tunisia's Attaraji and Brazilian side Flamengo.