Jonathan David, the leading scorer in the French league this season, highlights the list of men's nominees for Canada Soccer Player of the Year.

Eight men's and eight women's nominees were chosen by Canada Soccer with the winners to be decided in a vote by Canadian media and coaches. The three finalists will be announced Dec. 19, with the winners revealed the next day.

David, who won the award in 2019, faces opposition from four-time winner and Canada captain Alphonso Davies (2018, '20, '21 and '22) and vice-captain Stephen Eustaquio (2023).

Other nominees this year are Moïse Bombito, Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg.

David leads France's Ligue 1 with 11 goals in 14 games this season, with 17 goals in all competitions. The 24-year-old from Ottawa surpassed the 100-goal career mark for Lille with a brace in last Friday's 3-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 play and is closing in on Lille's all-time record of 112 goals by Andre Stappe.

His 11 league goals have come on 32 shots for a 34 percent goal conversion.

David scored five goals and added four assists in 14 games for Canada this year, upping his total to 31 goals to lead Larin by one in the Canadian men's record book.

"He's the smartest player I've ever coached," Canada coach Jesse Marsch, whose resume includes stops in MLS, England, Austria and Germany, said last month.

A free agent after this season, David has attracted interest from major clubs across Europe.

The women's award race is far closer to call among nominees Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan, Kailen Sheridan, Jade Rose, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Evelyne Viens and Simi Awujo.

Gilles has become a fixture at the heart of the Canadian defence, as well as an aerial scoring threat with four goals in 14 outings for Canada in 2024. She plays her club football in France for Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City.

Fleming, the Canada captain, won the award the last three years with Buchanan honoured in 2015, '17 and '20 and Lawrence in 2019.

Former Canada captains Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson dominated the awards in the past with Sinclair winning 14 times and Hutchinson six. Both are now retired.

Other Canada Soccer awards recognize the top futsal player, para player, young player and outstanding goalkeeper save. The goalie award is voted on by the fans, with the other winners chosen by the coaching staffs from the respective programs.

Canada Soccer Player of the Year Nominees

Men

Moïse Bombito, Maxime Crepeau, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Alistair Johnston, Cyle Larin, Jacob Shaffelburg.

Women

Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan, Kailen Sheridan, Jade Rose, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Evelyne Viens, Simi Awujo.

Canada Soccer Awards Schedule

Dec. 16: Futsal Player of the Year.

Dec. 17: Para Player of the Year.

Dec. 18: Young Player of the Year.

Dec. 18: Allstate Good Hands Award winners.

Dec. 20: Player of the Year winners.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024