LILLE, France (AP) — French club Lille has loaned defender Rafael Fernandes to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Fernandes joined the Ligue 1 club in January last year but didn't see any playing time.

Fernandes, who honed his skills at Sporting Lisbon's youth academy, has represented Portugal at youth levels.

Rangers said it has an option to make the move permanent.

“He will come in to provide competition and cover in the defensive line, with an aim to contribute this season and potentially develop into the future, should the club exercise the option on his loan,” Rangers said in Saturday's announcement.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer