Live Blog: Canada, Germany underway in Paris Olympics quarterfinal

After going a perfect 3-0-0 in Group A action, the Canadian women's national team takes on Germany for a spot in the semifinal on the line at the Paris Olympics. Follow all the action with TSN.ca's live blog.

Sheridan stands tall

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a kick save on Klara Buhl's shot after the German attack created a dangerous chance.

Canada strong in defence

After an extended run of play from the German attackers in the 15th minute, Canada's backline does well to regain possession and stop the play in it's tracks.

German corner

The first set piece of the game comes in the form of a German corner. Played in from the right, the ball was sent out of harm's way before being played in for a German offside, halting the play.

Canadian counter snuffed out

Jordyn Huitema led a counter-attack up the left side for a promising early chance, but the German backline stood strong.

KICKOFF

Germany has kicked off and the match is underway from Marseille.

CANWNT Starting XI

Canada's starting XI for Saturday's quarterfinal has been announced.

Taking the pitch first for Canada is: Kailen Sheridan; Jade Rose, Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan; Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Quinn, Gabby Carle; Simi Awujo, Nichelle Prince, Jordyn Huitema

Subs: Janine Beckie, Sabrina D'Angelo, Julia Grosso, Cloe Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Evelyne Liens, Shelina Zadorsky.

Germany's Starting XI

The German women's national team has named their starters for the quarterfinal clash against Canada on Saturday.

Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger; Kathrin Julia Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Janina Madeleine Minge, Lea Schuller, Sjoeke Nusken, Alexandra Popp, Giulia Gwinn; Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Felicitas Rauch