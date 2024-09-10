Live Blog: Canada, Mexico play to scoreless draw in international friendly

Canada and Mexico played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday in a physical international friendly that featured many fouls and few scoring chances. Relive all the action with TSN.ca’s live blog.

Mexico committed 24 fouls and had three players and their coach booked with yellow cards during the game.

Canada was called for 19 fouls with three players shown yellow cards.

Canada came into the contest after a historic 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday.

Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David found the net as Canada earned their first win over the US on American soil since 1957.

FULLTIME

92' - Full time whistle ends a scoreless draw between Canada and Mexico

90' - Two minutes will be added to the second half

89' - Canada's Alphonso Davies makes a key block in the defensive box to help keep the game scoreless

88' - Niko Sigur is shown a yellow card for Canada

85' - Mexico's Luis Romo tries to beat Dayne St. Clair on the far post, but his shot goes wide

77' - Tani Oluwaseyi replaces Cyle Larin and Stephen Afrifa replaces Liam Millar for Canada

77' - Niko Sigur earns his first Canadian cap as he replaces Ali Ahmed

72' - Canada's Dayne St. Clair makes a diving save on Roberto Alvarado to keep the game scoreless

69' - Mexico's Alan Mozo is shown a yellow card

68' - Mexico makes three changes: Henry Martín replaces Santiago Giménez, Alan Mozo replaces Julián Araujo, Carlos Rodríguez replaces Orbelín Pineda

65' - Canada's Richie Laryea is shown a yellow card after a foul on César Huerta

64' - Liam Miller leads a fast break for Canada, but isn't able to find a teammate with his cross

62' - Jonathan David replaces Mathieu Choinière for Canada

57' - Canadian Mathieu Choinière is shown a yellow card

56' - Mexican head coach Javier Aguirre is shown a yellow card after continuing to argue with the referee

54' - Santiago Giménez gets a great chance on the Canadian goal, but Dayne St. Clair makes the save

51' - Derek Cornelius' header off a corner is deflected wide of the Mexican goal.

SECOND HALF

HALFTIME

43' - Canada's Cyle Larin gets on the end of a ball in the box and his header is the first shot on target, but Mexico's Luis Malagón turns away the great chance.

43' - Jonathan Osorio breaks in on net, but his cross can't find a teammate

34' - César Huerta's header sails high over the Canadian goal and out for a Dayne St. Clair goal kick.

26' - Mexico's César Huerta is shown a yellow card after a foul on Canada's Richie Laryea

26' - Canada earns back to back corners, Mexico turns both away

24' - Jesús Angulo with another hard foul on Ali Ahmed

22' - Mexico's Jesús Angulo commits a hard foul on Canada's Ali Ahmed

17' - Mexico's Julián Araujo is shown a yellow card after a hard challenge on Canada's Alphonso Davies. Tempers flare, but nothing else comes of the play.

14' - Canada's Moïse Bombito earns a foul in the defensive end after briefly playing himself into trouble.

12' - Mexico takes their first corner, Canadian forward Cyle Larin easily deals with the attempt and clears it away.

2' - Early pressure earns Canada the first corner of the game.

KICKOFF

Canada and Mexico are underway in Arlington.

PREGAME:

TSN’s Matthew Scianitti:

About 45 minutes from kickoff, and hearing the crowd may only be around 15,000. Mexico had issues drawing fans to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Goodwill and excitement between Mexico and its fans has been eroding for years

Canada makes four changes to the lineup that beat USA, with Dayne St. Clair, Richie Laryea, Liam Millar and Jonathan Osorio getting the start in Arlington.

