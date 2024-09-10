Live Blog: Canada, Mexico scoreless in first half of international friendly

Canada and Mexico are underway in the first half of their international friendly from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Canada took four of six points from Mexico during qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Follow all the action with TSN.ca’s live blog.

Canada comes into action after a historic 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday.

Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David found the net as Canada earned their first win over the US on American soil since 1957.

2' - Early pressure earns Canada the first corner of the game.

KICKOFF

Canada and Mexico are underway in Arlington.

PREGAME:

TSN’s Matthew Scianitti:

About 45 minutes from kickoff, and hearing the crowd may only be around 15,000. Mexico had issues drawing fans to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Goodwill and excitement between Mexico and its fans has been eroding for years

CANMNT Starting XI

Canada makes four changes to the lineup that beat USA, with Dayne St. Clair, Richie Laryea, Liam Millar and Jonathan Osorio getting the start in Arlington.

MEXICO Starting XI