In the aftermath of the drone scandal, defending gold medalists Canada open their 2024 Olympics slate with Group A action from Saint-Etienne. Follow along live with TSN.ca's Live Blog.

HALFTIME WHISTLE

Canada got their equalizer and it's all level after 45 minutes.

GOAL - 1-1 CANADA (Cloe Lacasse)

That was outstanding. Cloe Lacasse finished off a tremendous passing play that saw all of Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince involved to pull Canada even in first-half stoppage.

Prince just misses

In the 45th, Ashley Lawrence's cross falls right to Nichelle Prince at the goalmouth, but she pokes her shot just over the bar in what was Canada's best chance of the half.

Lacasse stopped by Leat

After being played in by Ashley Lawrence, Cloe Lacasse's left-footed effort from an angle was tame and gathered up by Leat. A replay showed that Lacasse might have been offside anyway.

Canada continues to press

Canada is still looking for an equalizer. Jade Rose sends an inviting cross into the area in the 34th, but Leon mistimes her header.

Nothing from Canada's first free kick

Jessie Fleming's free kick sails harmlessly into the arms of Leat in the 24th.

No call for Leon

Adriana Leon is taken to ground by CJ Stott about 30 yards out. She throws her hands up in frustration, but no foul is given from the ref.

Carle wins another corner

Gabby Carle has been trouble for New Zealand down the left. She wins another corner in the 18th, but Leon's effort lands directly into the hands of Anna Leat.

Canada tries to answer back immediately

Two quick chances for Gilles are repelled as Canada attempts to equalize in the 15th.

GOAL - 1-0 New Zealand (Mackenzie Barry)

Indiah-Paige Riley won a corner in the 11th. Katie Kitching's corner fell to defender Mackenzie Barry, who turned and fired under the bar to make it 1-0.

Nothing comes from short corner

Leon had the first corner of the match in the eighth. With Vanessa Gilles and Cloe Lacasse at the front of the net, Leon's effort was cleared by CJ Bott before Lacasse was called for a foul to end the danger.

Early chance ruled offside

Canada started brightly with a nice run from Ashley Lawrence down the left. She looked to find Adriana Leon near the penalty spot, but just missed her. Shortly thereafter the flag went up for offside.

KICK-OFF

The match is underway!

Riviere (ankle) out vs. Ferns

Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere has been ruled out of Thursday's match with an ankle injury picked up in training.

Gabby Carle of the Washington Spirit will replace her in the starting XI with veteran defender Shelina Zadorsky taking Riviere's spot on the active roster.

Canada's starting XI

Without manager Bev Priestman, Canada opens its campaign against New Zealand with no real surprises in its starting XI.

CANADA XI vs. NEW ZEALAND (3-4-3): Kailen Sheridan; Jade Rose, Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan; Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Quinn, Gabby Carle; Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Cloe Lacasse

New Zealand starting XI announced

New Zealand's starting XI against Canada has been announced with longtime captain Ali Riley not on the roster due to injury.

NEW ZEALAND XI vs. CANADA (4-4-2): Anna Leat; Kate Taylor, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Rebekah Stott; Malia Steinmetz, Katie Kitching, Grace Jale; Indiah-Paige Riley, Milly Clegg