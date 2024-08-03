Live Blog: Germany eliminate Canada on penalties

After going a perfect 3-0-0 in Group A action, the Canadian women's national team takes on Germany at the Paris Olympics with a spot in the semifinal on the line. Follow all the action with TSN.ca's live blog.

Berger sends Canada home

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger scores to end the Canadian women's run at defending Olympic gold. Germany wins 4-2 on penalties.

Beckie converts

After Janine Beckie's shot looked to be turned away, the ball kept rolling past keeper Ann-Katrin Berger for a goal. Canada still trails 3-2.

Rauch scores

Felicitas Rauch scores, Germany up 3-1. Canada must score to stay alive.

Leon stopped

Adrianna Leon has her shot saved, Canada trails 2-1.

Lohmann skies it

Sydney Lohmann skies her attempt from the spot, Germans still leading 2-1.

Lawrence denied

Ashley Lawrence's shot is stopped, Canada trails 2-1.

Minge clinical

Janina Minge makes no mistake, puts Germany ahead 2-1.

Quinn converts

Canada's Quinn slots it home from the penalty spot, to tie the Germans at 1-1.

Gwinn scores

Giulia Gwinn scores the first shot in the penalty shootout, putting the Germans up 1-0.

HEADED TO PENALTIES

After 120 minutes couldn't settle things, Canada and Germany are headed to penalty kicks in their Olympic quarterfinal.

ADDED TIME

Two minutes have been added on in the second half of extra time.

Leon's deflection goes wide

Julia Grosso plays in an incisive pass to Adrianna Leon, who deflects the ball wide of the net as the missed chances begin to pile up.

Lohmann just misses

A German cross played into Sydney Lohman is sent just over the bar, easily the best chance her side has had in extra time.

SUBSTIUTION - 114'

German Laura Freigang comes on for Lea Schuller.

Gwinn goes into the book

Germany's Giulia Gwinn is booked in the 109th minute after a collision with Kadeisha Buchanan.

SUBSTITUTION - 109'

Canada subs on Julia Grosso for Simi Awujo.

KICK-OFF

Canada has kicked off and the second half of extra time is underway.

WHISTLE BLOWS

The first half of extra time ends after the referee blows the play dead. Canada and Germany still scoreless after 105 minutes.

ADDED TIME - One minute

The official has tacked on one minute in the first half of extra time.

SUBSTITUTION - 104'

Germany's Elissa Senss replaces Vivien Endemann.

Rauch booked

Germany's Felicitas Rauch picks up a yellow in the 102nd minute.

Lawrence shot saved

Canada's Ashley Lawrence has the opening chance in extra time, rifling a shot at Ann-Katrin Berger who makes a sure-handed save.

EXTRA TIME

The Germans have kicked off to begin the first half of extra time in the Paris Olympics women's soccer quarterfinal.

Beckie off the mark

Janine Beckie sends her shot wide of the net in a last ditch effort to pot the winner before extra time.

ADDED TIME - Five minutes

The sideline official has shown there will be five minutes of injury time added on.

Germans come close late

A ball played in from the top of the penalty area is knocked out of play by Sheridan. The ensuing corner kick was cleared away by the Canadians with relative ease.

Canada threatening

The Canadian women's national team have controlled the play and created a number of chances, but have not been able to finish. Match still tied nil-nil late in the second half.

Brand goes into the book

Germany's Jule Brand receieves the first booking of the game, a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Leon comes close again

Shortly after her last attempt, Adrianna Leon creates Canada's best chance thus far, bringing the ball up the field for a two-on-one, but had her ensuing shot attempt turned away by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Leon misses wide

Adriana Leon showcased some fancy footwork on the edge of the 18-yard box to create a potential scoring chance, but her attempt on net missed wide right.

Beckie's counter stopped

Janine Beckie was in the midst of leading a dangerous counter-attack for the Canadians, but was dispossessed by the Germans before she could gain entry into the penalty area.

SUBSTITUTION - 65'

Germany's first two substitutes come on in the 65th minute, with Vivien Endemann and Sydney Lohman coming on for Klara Buhl and Sjoeke Nusken.

SUBSTITUTION - 57'

Canada goes for a triple-sub, with Evelyne Liens, Adrianna Leon and Cloe Lacasse coming on for Jordyn Huitema, Nichelle Prince and Gabby Carle.

Germans looking dangerous to open second half

The German women's national team has controlled much of the play, and have created multiple threatening chances. Kadeisha Buchanan and Kailen Sheridan have been up to the task, however, and the match is still scoreless.

SUBSTITUTION - 46'

Janine Beckie comes on for Canadian captain Jessie Fleming in the 46th minute. Kadeisha Buchanan puts on the captain's armband with Fleming's day over.

PLAY RESUMES

Canada kicks off to begin the second half, still scoreless in their quarterfinal match against Germany.

HALFTIME WHISTLE

The referee has blown for halftime, with Canada and Germany level at nil-nil after the first half.

ADDED TIME - Three minutes

The board has shown three minutes of added time in the first half as both teams fight for the opening goal.

Fleming, Hegering go down

Jessie Fleming and Marina Hegering collide in the air fighting for a ball, causing both players to go down. Fleming looks to have taken the worst of the exchange, and had to walk off the pitch for treatment.

Huitema turned away

Jordyn Huitema's shot attempt is stopped by Ann-Katrin Berger, keeping the match scoreless late in the first half.

Another Canadian chance

Gabby Carle plays in a ball to Nichelle Prince, but her touch is too heavy and possession goes back to the Germans.

Canadian free kick

Fleming's delivery takes multiple deflections in the box and goes out of play for a goal kick.

Fleming comes close

Canada's best chance of the first half comes after Simi Awujo played in a dangerous ball to Jessie Fleming. The header was saved by German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Another corner to Germany

A dangerous run from Buhl leads to a German corner, but the cross finds the sure hands of Canadian keeper Sheridan in the 27th minute.

Germans continue to press

Another dangerous chance for Germany, as Lea Schuller comes close to capitalizing on a Jade Rose mistake. The chance lead to a corner, which was cleared away frm danger by Canada.

Sheridan stands tall

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a kick save on Klara Buhl's shot after the German attack created a dangerous chance.

Canada strong in defence

After an extended run of play from the German attackers in the 15th minute, Canada's backline does well to regain possession and stop the play in it's tracks.

German corner

The first set piece of the game comes in the form of a German corner. Played in from the right, the ball was sent out of harm's way before being played in for a German offside, halting the play.

Canadian counter snuffed out

Jordyn Huitema led a counter-attack up the left side for a promising early chance, but the German backline stood strong.

KICKOFF

Germany has kicked off and the match is underway from Marseille.

CANWNT Starting XI

Canada's starting XI for Saturday's quarterfinal has been announced.

Taking the pitch first for Canada is: Kailen Sheridan; Jade Rose, Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan; Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Quinn, Gabby Carle; Simi Awujo, Nichelle Prince, Jordyn Huitema

Subs: Janine Beckie, Sabrina D'Angelo, Julia Grosso, Cloe Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Evelyne Liens, Shelina Zadorsky

Germany's Starting XI

The German women's national team has named their starters for the quarterfinal clash against Canada on Saturday.

Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger; Kathrin Julia Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Janina Madeleine Minge, Lea Schuller, Sjoeke Nusken, Alexandra Popp, Giulia Gwinn; Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Felicitas Rauch