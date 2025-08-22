Ludmila scored three goals in an NWSL-record 10 minutes in the second half and the Chicago Stars tied the visiting North Carolina Courage 3-3 on Friday night.

All six goals came in the second half, four in the final 15 minutes.

The Stars (1-9-7) are winless in 13 matches but have tied four consecutive matches since interim head coach Ella Masar took over.

The Courage (5-6-5) opened a 2-0 lead in the second half. First, Manaka Matsukubo chipped the ball over Alyssa Naeher from a one-on-one in the 49th minute. Then, Tyler Lussi clipped a shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net from inside the box in the 62nd.

Just as the result looked settled, Lumdila burst into life to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute. The Brazilian international scored a stunning solo goal taking on four Courage players before releasing a rocket from the edge of the box.

Ludmila tied it in the 81st minute by latching onto a long ball and stabbing a low shot past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

Substitute Jaedyn Shaw briefly put the Courage back ahead at 3-2 in the 83rd minute. But Ludmila headed in the equalizer from a corner kick at the back post just three minutes later to complete her hat trick.

