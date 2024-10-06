PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon continued its recovery with a fourth straight win in all competitions Sunday by beating Nantes 2-0 in the French league.

A goal from Nicolas Tagliafico and an own-goal from Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois earned Lyon its third win in seven league matches, giving the club some room to breathe at five points above the relegation playoff spot.

Tagliafico put the hosts in the lead in the 22nd minute from Saïd Benrahma's cross for his first goal this season.

Nantes wasted several occasions to level and was punished after the interval when Pallois accidentally beat his own goalkeeper as he tried to defend a cross from Corentin Tolisso.

Lagging three points behind unbeaten Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain has a chance to close the gap with a win at Nice later Sunday.

