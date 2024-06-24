Moise Bombito could be on his way to Ligue 1.

Fabrizio Romano reports Lyon has opened talks with the Colorado Rapids over the Canada defender.

Personal terms between the club and Bombito have already been agreed to, Romano notes.

The news confirms the reporting of TSN's Matt Scianitti who reported last week of interest in the 24-year-old Bombito from French clubs.

Romano notes that Botafogo, the Brazilian side also run by the conglomerate that owns Lyon, is also a possibility for Bombito.

A native of Montreal, Bombito is in his second MLS season out of New Hampshire after being taken with the third overall selection of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

In 2024, Bombito has made 16 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Internationally, Bombito was first capped by the CanMNT last summer and has emerged as a first-choice central defender under new manager Jesse Marsch.

Capped seven times by the national team, Bombito is currently on international duty at Copa America.