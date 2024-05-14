LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title.

The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead on second-place Arsenal.

City hosts West Ham, while Arsenal is at home against Everton.

Haaland fired Pep Guardiola's team ahead in the 51st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he converted Kevin De Bruyne's cross from close range.

He struck his second from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time after Pedro Porro had brought down Jeremy Doku.

City's win also meant Aston Villa secured fourth place and qualification for next season's Champions League ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

While Haaland’s goals were decisive, City had to rely on substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to keep Spurs at bay as the home team pushed for an equalizer.

Coming on in the 69th after Ederson had sustained a head injury in a collision with Cristian Romero, Ortega quickly had to block a close-range effort from Dejan Kulusevski.

Later he produced another save to deny the Spurs forward, but Ortega's finest moment came in the 86th when Son Heung-min raced through on goal.

With only the keeper to beat, Son looked certain to score as he fired low toward the corner — a draw would have put Arsenal in the driver’s seat for the title heading into Sunday’s season finale — but he could only watch as Ortega shot out a leg to deflect the ball.

Shortly after, Doku lured Porro into a lunge in the Spurs box and referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot.

Haaland put the game beyond doubt by blasting it into the top corner for his second of the match and 38th of the season.

