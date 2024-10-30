MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City star Vivianne Miedema has had another operation on her left knee, the club said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Netherlands forward first tore her ACL in December 2022 when playing for Arsenal and was out for most of the next year, including the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Miedema needed a minor operation last season and the latest surgery was successful, Man City said.

The club gave no timetable for Miedema’s expected return in a season where her new team is unbeaten and top of the English league and its Women’s Champions League group.

Man City beat European champion Barcelona on Oct. 9 and the return in Spain is in the final round of group games on Dec. 18.

Miedema did not join the Dutch squad last week ahead of two international friendlies to try to manage the injury.

