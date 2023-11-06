MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is feeling better after injuring an ankle at the weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said, and took part in training on Monday ahead of their Champions League match against Young Boys.

“I spoke with the doctor and him,” Guardiola said of Haaland. “Yesterday he said he felt much better.”

Haaland was substituted at halftime in City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday after twisting an ankle. Guardiola said after the game that Haaland “didn't feel comfortable” and was withdrawn as a precaution.

Guardiola said he'll know after Monday's practice if the Norway international is available against Young Boys, which City hosts on Tuesday. Haaland showed no obvious sign of discomfort as he participated in a training session open to media.

“If he says, 'I am ready, I don't have pain,' I will consider him to play,” Guardiola said.

City would secure a place in the round of 16 with a win.

The team's next game is on Sunday against Chelsea in the Premier League.

