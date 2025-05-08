Man United, Tottenham reach Europa League final, one win away from Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — For Manchester United or Tottenham, a miserable campaign will end in Europa League glory.

Despite both teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Champions League is now just one game away.

That’s the reward on offer after the two troubled English clubs advanced to the final of Europe’s second-tier competition on Thursday.

United beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the semifinal second leg at Old Trafford and won 7-1 on aggregate. Tottenham won 2-0 away at Bodø/Glimt to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

It sets up an all-English Europa League final for the second time in six years after Chelsea beat Arsenal to lift the trophy in 2019.

United came back from 1-0 down against Bilbao, with Mason Mount coming off the bench to score twice in the second half. Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund were also on target.

Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro struck for Tottenham against Bodø/Glimt in Norway.

The final is in Bilbao on May 21.

A major title, alone, would be enough to salvage what has otherwise been a season to forget for both United and Spurs. But the added prize of a place in the lucrative Champions League would put the winner back among Europe’s elite next term.

That hasn’t looked likely for either team for most of the campaign as they have languished closer to the relegation zone than the top five.

United is 15th in the standings having lost a club record 16 games in the Premier League. It is also certain to record its worst-ever points total in the modern era, as well as its lowest finish.

For Tottenham, it’s even worse — sitting one place below United after a club record-equaling 19 losses in the Premier League.

Now, one of those teams has the chance to effectively erase their woeful domestic form by winning the final, which will be the fourth time they have faced each other this season.

Spurs won all three of the previous encounters — twice in the league and also in the English League Cup.

