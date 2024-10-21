Marie-Yasmine Alidou has been called in to replace the injured Cloe Lacasse ahead of the Canadian women's international friendly in Spain on Friday.

The sixth-ranked Canadians face No. 3 Spain, the reigning World Cup champions, at Estadio Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo.

Lacasse was forced to leave in the 36th minute of the Utah Royals' 1-1 draw at Angel City FC on Sunday with an apparent knee injury. The 31-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., was coming off a three-goal performance in a 3-0 win over Seattle Reign, the first hat-trick in Utah Royals history and the first in the 2024 NWSL season.

Alidou, a 29-year-old from Saint-Hubert, Que., who plays in Portugal for Benfica, has two Canadian senior caps already.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.