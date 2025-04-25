Mary Alice Vignola scored an own goal in second half stoppage time as the Orlando Pride rallied from two goals down to beat Angel City 3-2 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

In the only other NWSL game, the host Houston Dash defeated the Utah Royals 1-0.

Riley Tiernan opened the scoring for Angel City at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando when she cut in from the left wing and sliced a shot past the near post of goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse in the ninth minute.

Moments before halftime, Katie Zelem scored her first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Orlando failed to clear its lines from a corner kick and Zelem scored from 10 yards out.

Marta ignited the comeback for the hosts in the 71st minute. The Brazilian slipped a low shot into the hand of Angelina Anderson, but the force was too much for the Angel City goalkeeper, and the ball found the back of the net.

Barbra Banda got the equalizer in the 76th minute. The Zambian forward executed a glancing header from a Carson Pickett cross.

The comeback for the NWSL’s reigning champions was complete when Vignola headed the ball into her own net with pressure from Pride forward Ally Watt in the 93rd minute.

Sheehan goal seals Dash win

Delanie Sheehan scored her first goal for the Dash, collecting a Utah clearance on the edge of the box, and after one touch smashed the ball into the top corner with her right foot in the 80th minute.

After an even first half, the Royals hit the crossbar and forced several saves from goalkeeper Jane Campbell before the Dash’s late surge.

The Royals had 57% possession and outshot the Dash 13-7, 5-4 on target.

It was the first home win of the season for Houston (2-3-1), while last place Utah (1-4-1) has now lost all three of its away matches in 2025.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer