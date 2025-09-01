Cyle Larin is on his way to Feyenoord on loan after a sudden recruitment push in the final 24 hours by the 16-time Dutch champions, led by manager and former Dutch international striker Robin van Persie.

For weeks, Larin has been connected with a move to Valencia, after he and his representative made it clear Larin wanted to leave RCD Mallorca. But after Valencia apparently dragged their feet finalizing a loan deal, Feyenoord made their interest in Larin clear.

Van Persie set-up a zoom call with Larin and told him he would have to earn his place in Feyenoord's starting line-up, but Van Persie, a longtime striker with Arsenal, Feyenoord, and Manchester United, also said the club needed someone with Larin's experience. Larin has played his last nine seasons in Europe, making over 200 league appearances across Spain, Turkey and Belgium.

With the competition among Canada's forwards to be Jonathan David's strike partner heating up -- especially after Tani Oluwaseyi's big move from Minnesota United to Villarreal -- Larin felt a move to one of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands gave him the best chance to compete for club form that could sway Jesse Marsch's decision against Oluwaseyi, Promise David, and Daniel Jebbison.

Larin has only started one of his last five Canadian matches, and hasn't scored for the men's team since scoring against Panama last October.

Larin moved to Mallorca from Real Valladolid for a reported $11 million back in August 2023. After helping to lead the team to the 2024 Spanish Cup final, Larin's place in Mallorca’s squad became tenuous in the latter half of last season, when Larin only started nine of the 18 games he was available and scored just two goals.

Feyenoord finished third last season, and is searching for a new leading goal scorer after Igor Paixão left for Marseille. Feyenoord is also set to play in the Europa League with Aston Villa and Alistair Johnston's Celtic on the docket for Feyenoord in the league stage.