Despite not starting for FC Porto yet early this season, and amid a of flurry of Canadian moves already this European transfer window, Stephen Eustáquio tells TSN he intends on staying in Portugal because the 28-year-old is "focused on representing Porto this year" as he also prepares for next summer's World Cup.

Eustáquio has two more seasons on his current deal with Porto. Recent reports out of Turkey suggested Turkish club Trabzonspor were interested in Eustáquio, but there's no indication the midfielder will move before the close of the European transfer window on Sept. 1.

Nonetheless, Eustáquio’s inconsistent playing time, and how Porto have occasionally used him, have raised questions about his future.

Eustáquio has only made three substitute appearances so far this season, and late last season, Eustáquio made several appearance at centre back, which is not his natural position, especially not for Canada.

When asked during a media availability this week whether he would play Eustáquio at a centre back, Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch laughed and said "no."

"Steph and I have talked about that, and I told him I think he should play centre back I know [Eustáquio] would do it, but he would look at me like, 'Coach, don't do this to me," Marsch said.

"Like, we know about Steph. He has taken that [centre back] role perfectly. If the coach wants him to do that he will do the best that he can."

Back in June, Marsch and his coaching staff lamented Eustáquio's absence in the middle of Canada's midfield during the Gold Cup. Canada was eliminated by Guatemala in the quarter-finals, but despite an early exit, Canada's midfield proved it is now deeper than ever before.

With competition in the centre of Canada's midfield – especially among Mathieu Choiniere, Ismaël Koné, Nathan Saliba, and Niko Sigur – increasing, it's been thought Eustáquio might need to move on from Porto to find regular playing time in his preferred position.

But Eustáquio's willingness to play out of position emphasizes his commitment to Porto since arriving at the cub on loan in the spring of 2022.

After sustaining a knee injury playing in Mexico in 2019, Eustáquio worked his way back to the top of the Portuguese league, arriving to Porto on loan from Paços de Ferreira in January 2022, before making his move to one of Portugal's biggest clubs permanent that spring.

In three-and-half seasons with Porto, Eustáquio has made over 140 appearances for Porto, winning a Portuguese league title and three Portuguese Cups.