Ismaël Koné doesn't like talking about himself.

But last weekend the midfielder apologized to his entire team after his outburst on the sidelines in the final minutes of Canada's 3-0 win over Romania in Bucharest Friday night became another flashpoint in ongoing conversations about how to handle his sometimes emotional and unpredictable behaviour.

"It was important for me to tell [the team], I would never do anything to make it look like I want to disrespect the team," Koné said in the corner of a quiet restaurant in Canada's team hotel just hours before Canada faced Wales Tuesday night in Swansea.

"I told them I loved them, and I care about them a lot. This is one of the best teams I've been a part of. I told them if they felt disrespected, and not that love I want to give them back, that they could come and tell me."

While media and fans have debated and critiqued Koné's place on the team over the past number of days and not his overall performance during the game, the 23-year-old admitted several of his teammates, including Derek Cornelius, Maxime Crépeau, Jonathan David, Junior Hoilett, Richie Laryea, and Nathan Saliba expressed their disappointment to him.

"They were a bit mad because they felt like this was not who I am," Koné said.

Cameras captured Koné visibly upset with Canada's coaching staff after he was substituted in the 64th minute of Friday's game. It was a few moments before Dayne St. Clair, the backup goalkeeper for the game, intervened and pulled Koné away.

That kind of display was something Koné’s Canadian teammates told him was unacceptable, because of how emotionally attached they feel to him.

"They know who I am," Koné said. "We've been together for so long now. We've spent so much time together."

Koné then shared his teammates collective message to him: “It's important for you [Koné] to understand and make it right. Whatever reason [for being frustrated] you have can be good and there's a time and a place for discussion. Learn from it and be better."

Koné explained his reasoning for his outburst is rooted in what the game and his teammates mean to him. He wants to play and express himself on the field, but as head coach Jesse Marsch calls for more productive communication and leadership from his players in the months leading up to the World Cup, he acknowledges he has to speak up more and not act out.

"I know I have to communicate more [with his teammates and coaches]. It's important," Koné said.

Since moving to Europe from CF Montreal in 2022 Koné, now on loan from Marseille to Sassuolo, has played 87 times combined in England and France. But an unflattering reputation has followed him.

At Watford, he was held out of a game for being late to practice. His public confrontations with Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi became widespread news in Canada and France, culminating in Marseille releasing footage of De Zerbi confronting and criticizing Koné in front of his teammates.

Despite it all, Koné says he finds solace when he's on the field, especially playing with Canada, which he repeatedly calls a "brotherhood." After the public deterioration of his place at Marseille – which Koné still won't discuss in detail – said he felt centred and balanced playing with Canada on Friday night.

"I kind of learned to place life and football [together]," he said Koné. "It [being substituted] kind of takes it away."

But Koné's teammates wouldn't push him away. On Canada's team charter to Wales on Saturday, Koné sat quietly next to Jonathan David and played games with David on his iPad. Saliba also spent time talking to Koné. That continued, collective, warm team embrace is rooted in Marsch's ongoing attention to Koné's play and his well-being.

Like Marsch did for Moïse Bombito after Bombito was racially abused at Copa America, and for a media-reluctant Tajon Buchanan at the Gold Cup, Marsch sat next to Koné during Monday night's media availability and offered a reassuring presence. That hasn't been lost on Koné.

"He [Marsch] has always wanted to understand me, which is not the case every time in pro football," Kone said. "Just knowing people like this [Marsch] trust me is huge. And I can only deliver when I'm called upon."

Koné will get a chance to repay Marsch and his teammates when he starts alongside Saliba in Canada's midfield against Wales on Tuesday night.