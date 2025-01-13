CF Montreal midfielder Nathan Saliba could be the next Canadian talent to make the move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

European clubs have been monitoring the 20-year-old for some time, but over the last few weeks TSN has learned observation is beginning to morph into intent.

Sources have indicated clubs in Germany and France are interested in signing Saliba, but it also seems CF Montreal is exploring extending Saliba’s current contract. The MLS club did not respond to a request for comment.

Saliba, entering the first of two club option years with Montreal, is staying quiet about his future.

He has been working out in Montreal ahead of the new MLS season alongside goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and long-time personal coach and former national team player Philippe Davies.

Davies described Saliba's mood as "confident" this past weekend. It’s been that way since the native of Longueuil, Que. was selected to play for Montreal’s South Shore under-13 team in Quebec-wide tournament at the age of 11.

And every step up since hasn’t fazed him.

When Ismaël Koné moved to the English Championship in 2023, Saliba graduated from CF Montreal's academy right into the centre of its midfield and hasn’t lost his place.

There’s a persistence and intent in Saliba’s game. “I want to push the play forward,” is how Davies describes Saliba’s purpose on the field.

And Montreal continues to benefit. In two seasons, Saliba has made 60 professional appearances, and it wasn’t long before Jesse Marsch took notice, because Saliba is a Jesse Marsch kind of player.

Saliba made his national team debut as a substitute against the United States in September, and then was named Canada Soccer’s 2024 Young Player of the Year in December.

Saliba’s growth gives Marsch an enviable problem: a competitive and crowded central midfield. Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, and Mathieu Choinière have each shined as both conductors and bulwarks for club and country. Saliba now makes that list four.

When TSN spoke to Marsch about players worth keeping an eye on in 2025, the men’s national team coach drew a line under defender/midfielder Niko Sigur and Saliba.

This year certainly feels pivotal because European clubs – particularly those in the continent’s biggest leagues – now actively seek out Canadians. But even with a growing list of Canadians receiving visa stamps in their passports and winners’ medals arounds their necks, it doesn’t mean Saliba should just pack up and leave.

Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Alistair Johnston are key players at their clubs, while Moïse Bombito and Derek Cornelius are consistent, improving performers. So many in Canadian soccer are sure Saliba has all that potential, too.

But realising potential isn't a straightforward process. Tajon Buchanan flourished in Belgium, but isn’t playing at Inter Milan. Koné’s potential was praised in England and still is in France with Olympique Marseille, but he’s 22 and not yet consistent at that level. Those are case studies for Saliba to consider.

And what’s the harm in staying in Montreal a little longer? Look at the number of players on Canada’s roster who have either benefitted from the city’s grassroots system or CF Montreal or both. Only Brampton, Ont. can rival Montreal as a Canadian soccer factory.

It’s hard to tell in January how Montreal’s upcoming season will play out, but there are likely two things to consider if Saliba stays.

One, Montreal doesn’t need to offer him a new contract, but Saliba has earned a raise from the meager $142,000 he earned last season.

Two, the only thing Saliba has apparently made clear to those around him is he knows he can play at a higher level, but he won’t sacrifice playing time.

It is the only metric that counts now, as worldwide attention surrounding Canadians begins to crest over the next 18 months ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Add that to the race to make Canada's World Cup roster.

Saliba's decision has to help his development, not hurt it.