Mauricio Pochettino released his 23-man United States roster for the Concacaf Nations League with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss leaning heavily on European-based talent.

Only six of the players selected currently ply their trade in Major League Soccer, including Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White.

“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy and that is our clear objective,” Pochettino said in a statement. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”

The USMNT team will meet Panama on Mar. 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner will move on to play the victor in the other semi-final, Canada versus Mexico, on Mar. 23.

Players will report for international duty on Mar. 16.

USMNT CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE ROSTER

GK - Patrick Schulte (Coumbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

DF - Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Austin Trusty (Celtic)

MF - Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Tanner Tessmann (Lyon)

FW - Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte), Yunus Musah (Milan), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus) and Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)