Mbappe out of Real Madrid starting XI for Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been dropped from Real Madrid’s starting lineup for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

The France star and Madrid’s top scorer will be on the bench at kickoff on Saturday in La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Mbappé hasn’t played since hurting his right ankle in a second-leg loss to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals 10 days ago. He missed one La Liga game due to suspension and was rested over the weekend, but it is still a mild surprise he is not in the starting 11 for the clasico with a trophy at stake.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will instead start a two-man attack with Brazil forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodryo and play a fourth midfielder in Dani Ceballos.

Barcelona is also without its top scorer after Robert Lewandowski picked up a left thigh injury last weekend. As expected, Ferran Torres will start in his place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer