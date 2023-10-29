BREST, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach 250 goals in his club career as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 3-2 to stay a point behind provisional leader Nice in the French league on Sunday.

Nice had beaten Clermont 1-0 to take the provisional league lead on Friday but Monaco can snatch back top spot with a victory at Lille later Sunday.

Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute with his league-leading 10th goal this season. The France striker converted the rebound after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot had saved his penalty, which was awarded after a video review showed that Lilian Brassier had tripped Randal Kolo Muani.

Mbappe was shown a yellow card for taunting Brest supporters while celebrating his goal. There was no love lost between them as the supporters replied with insulting chants.

PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery opened the scoring in the 16th by evading a challenge from Hugo Magnetti on the edge of the box to unleash a powerful strike into the top corner.

Mbappe doubled the lead after a counterattack in the 28th. South Korea winger Lee Kang-in fed Mbappe, who cut inside to score with his signature move, shooting through the legs of centerback Brendan Chardonnet to beat Bizot.

It was Mbappe's 250th club goal in all competitions, spanning his career at Monaco and PSG.

But Brest rallied by exposing PSG’s weakness in the air. The hosts capitalized on lackluster PSG defending to pull one back in the 43rd as Kenny Lala had plenty of time to make a cross for Benin striker Steve Mounie, who beat Danilo to the ball for a downward header.

Brest winger Jeremy Le Douaron equalized off a corner in the 52nd by running to the near post to head into the far corner.

PSG had a narrow escape as Brest was the better team in the second half and could have taken the lead. Le Douaron missed a chance in the 67th as he met a cross from Mounie only to scuff his shot wide.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then had to make a double save in the 70th, parrying a powerful strike from Pierre Lees-Melou before diving to stop a low effort from Le Douaron.

The 10th round ends later Sunday with Montpellier vs. Toulouse, Metz vs. Le Havre, Rennes vs. Strasbourg and Marseille vs. Lyon.

