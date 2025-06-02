HALIFAX - Former U.S. and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley and former Canadian international defender David Edgar have joined Canada as guest coaches under Jesse Marsch during the current FIFA international window.

The Canadian team is currently in Halifax preparing for the four-team Canadian Shield Tournament that opens Saturday in Toronto with Canada taking on Ukraine and New Zealand facing Ivory Coast.

Bradley will only be with Canada for the Halifax camp while Edgar, an assistant coach with the Canadian Premier League's Forge FC, will also be in Toronto.

The 37-year-old Bradley, who won 151 caps for the U.S. from 2006 to 2019, retired after the 2023 MLS season, his 10th with Toronto. After retiring, he joined father Bob Bradley's coaching staff at Norway's Stabaek.

The 38-year-old Edgar won 42 caps for Canada from 2011 to 2018. The defender retired at the end of the 2020 CPL season with Forge after a career that included stops in Canada with the Ottawa Fury and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as stints in England (Newcastle, Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Hartlepool), the U.S. (Nashville SC) and Wales (Swansea City).

Marsch, who played for Bob Bradley at D.C. United and the Chicago Fire, has made a habit of bringing in guest coaches to Canada camps. Others previously invited included CPL coaches Mauro Eustaquio (York United) and Patrice Gheisar (Halifax Wanderers) and former Canadian internationals Dwayne De Rosario, Paul Stalteri and Martin Nash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025