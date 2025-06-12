Michael Bradley hired as coach of 3rd-tier New York Red Bulls II

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Former U.S. captain Michael Bradley was hired Thursday as coach of New York Red Bulls II in third tier MLS Next Pro.

Bradley replaced Ibrahim Sekagya, who had coached the team since 2023 and was promoted Tuesday to a first-team assistant under Sandro Schwarz. Sekagya will coach Red Bulls II on Sunday against Chattanooga, and Bradley will take over ahead of the June 21 match against Carolina.

Now 37, Bradley had 17 goals in 151 international appearances from 2006-19 and spent 20 years playing for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (2004-05), Heerenveen (2006-08), Borussia Mönchengladbach (2008-11), Aston Villa (2011), Chievo Verona (2011-12), Roma (2012-14) and Toronto (2014-23).

Bradley was an assistant to his father Bob with Norway's Stabæk in 2023-24. His father coached the U.S. from 2006-11.

Red Bulls II have eight wins, two losses and two ties and are second in the Eastern Conference, two points behind Chattanooga.

