Midfielder Niko Sigur has filed a one-time switch to change his international eligibility from Croatia to Canada.

Sigur, 20, was born in Burnaby, B.C., but elected to represent Croatia in May of 2023, despite then-head coach John Herdman courting him for Canada.

"It was an honour to represent Croatia, which is a football superpower and which is my family's homeland," Sigur told Joshua Kloke of The Athletic on Wednesday. "But with the passage of time I felt that I wanted to represent the country where I grew up and started my football career, Canada."

Sigur came up through the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy, helping them win the USSDA Northwest Division championship in 2018. He also played one season with the York University Lions and the semi-professional Vaughan Azzurri before moving to Slovenia.

The 5-foot-10 midfielder played the last two seasons with Hajduk Split in Croatia and made nine appearances for Croatia's Under-21 team.