Midfielder Quinn healthy again, back in the Canada fold for Argentina friendlies

Quinn, who has not played for Canada since the Paris Olympics, returns from injury for a pair of international friendlies against Argentina in B.C. during the April FIFA window.

The return of the influential 29-year-old midfielder from Toronto is good news for Casey Stoney ahead of her first games on Canadian soil as coach. The seventh-ranked Canadians host No. 33 Argentina on April 4 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver and April 8 at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

“We're all excited to be playing on home soil in front of our fans in British Columbia," said Stoney, a former England captain. "This group has a great blend of experience and emerging talent, and these matches will be an important chance for us to keep building and growing together."

Quinn, now with the Vancouver Rise of the new Super League, has earned 104 caps for Canada and played in all four games at the Paris Olympics in a 2024 disrupted by a knee injury and concussion.

Leicester forward Deanne Rose also returns from injury.

Stoney is still missing injured defenders Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea, England) and Sydney Collins (North Carolina Courage, NWSL), midfielder Simi Awujo (Manchester United, England) and forwards Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign, NWSL) and Cloé Lacasse (Utah Royals, NWSL).

Canada is 6-0-0 all-time against Argentina, outscoring the South Americans 14-1. Canada won 2-0 the last time they met, in October 2022, in Cadiz, Spain.

The Canadian women are coming off a championship run at the Pinatar Cup in February in Spain where they defeated No. 28 Mexico 2-0 and No. 42 Taiwan 7-0 after drawing No. 17 China 1-1 in Stoney's debut as coach

Veterans on the roster for the Argentina series include captain Jessie Fleming, defenders Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence and Shelina Zadorsky, midfielder Julia Grosso and forwards Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose and Janine Sonis (nee Beckie).

The squad features 21 players from the Pinatar Cup roster.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Aston Villa (England); Lysianne Proulx, Juventus (Italy); Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave (NWSL).

Defenders: Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England); Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England); Jade Rose, Harvard University (NCAA); Bianca St-Georges, Utah Royals (NWSL); Shelina Zadorsky, West Ham (England).

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Julia Grosso, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL); Quinn, Vancouver Rise (NSL); Emma Regan, AFC Toronto (NSL); Carly Wickenheiser, BK Häcken (Sweden).

Forwards: Clarissa Larisey, Crystal Palace (England); Adriana Leon, San Diego Wave (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Kansas City Current (NWSL); Deanne Rose, Leicester City (England); Olivia Smith, Liverpool (England); Janine Sonis, Racing Louisville (NWSL); Evelyne Viens, AS Roma (Italy).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025