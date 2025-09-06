Stephen Eustaquio will miss Canada's upcoming game against Wales after suffering a lower-body injury in the friendly against Romania.

Canada Soccer said the 28-year-old midfielder has left the Canadian camp and was scheduled to return to FC Porto, his Portuguese club, for further evaluation.

Eustaquio captained No. 28 Canada in Friday's 3-0 win over No. 48 Romania in Bucharest, playing the full 90 minutes in earning his 51st cap.

Canada is already missing the injured Alphonso Davies, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston, Sam Adekugbe, Liam Millar and Daniel Jebbison. Cyle Larin missed the Romania game because his wife was due to give birth.

On the plus side, Jacob Shaffelburg returns from suspension for the game in Swansea against the 31st-ranked Welsh.

