MLSE, Canada Soccer set to announce new series of friendlies

Multiple sources have told TSN that Canada Soccer and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will announce a June series of men's international soccer friendlies at BMO Field in Toronto featuring Canada, Ukraine, Cote d’Ivoire, and New Zealand on Wednesday morning.

The series, called the Canadian Shield Tournament and will take place June 7 and 10. As part of the series, Canada will face Ukraine June 7.

TSN reached out to Canada Soccer general secretary and CEO Kevin Blue who confirmed the event.

"The model and structure of these types of events allows Canada to face opposition it otherwise may not be feasible given geography and budget constraints, so this structure is beneficial," Blue said Monday. "Then, obviously, from a sporting perspective, playing this level of opponents that have World Cup quality are critical for our preparation.”

Blue paid particular attention to the inclusion of Ukraine.

"I think the significance of this is a moment beyond actual soccer, and it's not lost on anybody," Blue said.

The international friendly series could be seen as a preview of some of the countries Canada might face in its group at the 2026 World Cup.

As a host nation, Canada will be placed in pot one of four along with other top tournament qualifiers and fellow World Cup hosts Mexico and the United States.

Cote d’Ivoire is currently ranked 46th in the world and has made three World Cup appearances, last in Brazil in 2014. The West African nation is first in its continental qualification group.

New Zealand sits 89th and made its second-ever appearance at the World Cup in South Africa 2010. The All Whites will face Fiji in the semifinals of Oceanian qualification and, if successful, would face the winner of New Caledonia vs Tahiti semifinal. The 2026 World Cup is the first time Oceania will have a direct qualification spot in the new expanded 48-team tournament.

As the nation continues to fight its four-year war against Russian invasion, Ukraine's national team sits 25th in the world. Ukraine has only featured in one World Cup, back in Germany in 2006. Ukraine will begin its European qualification campaign in September against Azerbaijan, Iceland, and the winner of a qualification-seeding playoff between Croatia and France.

The Toronto tournament will be part of Canada's preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, scheduled to begin June 14.

The series will also coincide with the one-year countdown to Canada's opening match at the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place at BMO Field on June 12, 2026.