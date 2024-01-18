ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field, then indicated he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. He seemed to hold the back of his left thigh.

Some Ghana fans cheered as Salah, the most high-profile player in the tournament, left the field to be replaced by Mostafa Fathi in the second minute of first-half injury time. He handed the captain’s armband to defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's opening goal just a minute later for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to win after failing to win their opening games in Group B.

