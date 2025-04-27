BURNABY - Montreal Roses FC jumped out to a 2-0 edge 14 minutes into the contest and never looked back en route to defeating Vancouver Rise FC 3-1 on Sunday in Northern Super League action.

Hailey Whitaker, Alexandria Hess and Latifah Abdu scored for league-leading Montreal (2-0-0).

Quinn replied for Vancouver (1-1-0), which suffered its first loss of the season. It was Vancouver's first game at Swangard Stadium after opening the season at B.C. Place Stadium in a 1-0 win over Calgary Wild FC on April 16 in the league's inaugural game.

Whitaker got the show started in the third minute, with Hess following up 11 minutes later.

Abdu padded the lead in the 41st minute to send Montreal into the halftime break up 3-0.

Montreal hosts Ottawa Rapid FC for its home opener on Saturday, while Vancouver hosts Halifax Tides FC on May 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.