OTTAWA - Tanya Boychuk netted the game-winning goal in the 65th minute to lift Montreal Roses FC to a 2-1 victory over Ottawa Rapid FC on Saturday in Northern Super League action.

Boychuk took a centring pass from Jodi Smith and tapped it past Ottawa goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson to restore Montreal's lead.

Latifah Abdu opened the scoring in the 24th minute for the Roses (4-2-2). She took a pass just inside the box from Charlotte Bilbault, deked an approaching defender and fired it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Delaney Baie Pridham scored the equalizer for the Rapid (3-2-2) in the 58th minute. Choo Hyo-joo sent in a pretty free kick toward the far post that found Pridham in stride for a header.

Ottawa played much of the match short a player with Olivia Scott being shown a red card in the 27th minute.

Montreal had 57 per cent possession and 14 total shots (two on target) to Ottawa's six (three on target).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.