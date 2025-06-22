BURNABY - Montreal Roses FC and Vancouver Rise FC played to a 0-0 draw in Northern Super League action on Sunday.

Vancouver, which had its winless streak extended to four games (0-2-2), had 57 per cent of possession with 14 total shots, seven of which were on target.

The Rise (3-4-3) have not won a game since May 21, a 2-1 victory over last-place Halifax Tides FC. Vancouver sits fifth in the standings of the six-team league.

Montreal, meanwhile, came away with just one point having entered the matchup with a chance to take first place from AFC Toronto with a win. The Roses only had five total shots, with two on target, while Stephanie Hill, Alexandria Hess and Jodi Smith were all shown yellow cards.

Montreal (5-2-3) is riding a four-game unbeaten streak (2-0-2), having last lost to Toronto 2-0 on May 22.

Montreal will next host Halifax on July 12 while Vancouver visits Calgary Wild FC on July 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.