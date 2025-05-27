Latifah Abdu of the Montreal Roses has been called into Casey Stoney's Canada side ahead of friendlies in Winnipeg and Montreal.

The 23-year-old Montreal native comes into the squad in place of the Kansas City Current's Nichelle Prince who withdraws due to injury.

A forward, Adbu has made once previous appearance for Canada, playing in a December 2023 friendly against Australia.

Adbu has two goals in seven appearances for her Northern Super League side this season.

The CanWNT is set to take on Haiti on May 31 and June 3.

The match in Winnipeg is set to serve as a farewell to Ottawa Rapid midfielder Desiree Scott who is ending her international career.

The 37-year-old Winnipeg native has made 187 appearances in a Canada shirt, winning three Olympic medals including gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.