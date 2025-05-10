Roses, Tides battle to scoreless draw in NSL tie
Anna Karpenko - The Canadian Press
Published
LAVAL - Montreal Roses FC and Halifax Tides FC battled to a 0-0 tie in Northern Super League action Saturday.
The tie was the first for the NSL this season but also earned Halifax (0-2-1) its first point.
Montreal (3-0-1, 10 points) remains atop the league standings. It held a 15-10 edge in total shots but Halifax had one more on-target shot (3-2).
