LAVAL - Montreal Roses FC and Halifax Tides FC battled to a 0-0 tie in Northern Super League action Saturday.

The tie was the first for the NSL this season but also earned Halifax (0-2-1) its first point.

Montreal (3-0-1, 10 points) remains atop the league standings. It held a 15-10 edge in total shots but Halifax had one more on-target shot (3-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.