Montreal Roses hold on to edge AFC Toronto in second outing for Northern Super League

TORONTO - Co-captain Tanya Boychuk took advantage of an early turnover and Montreal Roses FC held on to defeat AFC Toronto 1-0 at BMO Field on Saturday in the second game of the new Northern Super League.

While the football was sloppy at times, as one might expect from two teams taking their first steps, there was no shortage of entertainment for the receptive crowd announced at 14,518. There was plenty of skill and grit on display in a game that showed the new six-team women's league has plenty to offer.

But the lone goal came from a blunder as Boychuk, a 24-year-old former Canadian youth international from Edmonton, was gifted a gilt-edged opportunity in the second minute.

The disastrous start for the home side saw Nyota Katembo unwittingly set up Boychuck with an errant back pass. Rather than finding Toronto teammate Cloey Uddenberg, the ball went straight to Boychuk who headed unchecked towards the Toronto goal, needing just one touch before beating Finnish 'keeper Sofia Manner with a left-footed low shot.

It took a while for Toronto to steady itself after the nervy opening. But the home side came on as the first half progressed.

"I think it's been competitive," Canada women's coach Casey Stoney said at halftime. "Obviously you could see there were some nerves. It's been a long pre-season. There were a few turnovers."

Toronto offered a lot more in attack in the second half with Montreal soaking up the pressure as the sun began to peak out. Toronto was pushing hard for an equalizer as the clock wound down with Montreal goalkeeper Anna Karpenko having to put out fires.

Toronto outshot Montreal 16-4 (7-2 in shots on target) and had 59 per cent possession.

The NSL kicked off Wednesday with Vancouver Rise FC's 1-0 win over the visiting Calgary Wild before an announced crowd of 14,018 at B.C. Place Stadium.

Both Vancouver and Toronto will be returning to smaller stages for future matches with Vancouver playing at Swangard Stadium in suburban Burnaby and Toronto at York Lions Stadium.

It was an overcast 18 C at kickoff at BMO Field, where the lower bowl — the only part of the stadium open — was sold out. And the crowd made their voices heard at kickoff and the noise rose whenever Toronto went on the attack.

"Witness the Beginning" was the slogan that flashed on the stadium video screen prior to kickoff. Star sprinter Andre De Grasse, part of Toronto's ownership, brought out the match ball.

Members of the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres also took part in the pre-game festivities.

The AFC Toronto starting 11 featured captain Emma Regan and five other Canadians (including a Canadian-born St. Kitts and Nevis international) plus two players from the U.S. and one each from Finland, Nigeria and South Korea.

The Montreal starting 11 featured five players from Canada including captain Megane Sauve, five from the U.S. and one from France.

Toronto was without the injured Jade Kovacevic, Mya Jones and several others.

After falling behind early, Toronto began to find its footing and Shaina Ashouri's header in the 27th minute, off a Nikki Small cross, just missed the target. Minutes later, a diving Karpenko stopped a long-range Regan shot.

Karpenko showed no fear, venturing well outside the penalty box at times to get involved with the Montreal buildup.

Nigerian forward Esther Okoronkwo, a veteran of the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, showed some flair up top for Toronto. She got some rough treatment at times from Montreal defenders.

Regan hit the crossbar with a shot from just outside the penalty box in the 48th minute. And Karpenko had to make a couple of big saves in the 53rd minute with her defence carved open.

Toronto sent on 17-year-old Kaylee Hunter, an electric Canadian youth international from Calgary, in the 61st minute. An Ashouri header off a corner flashed just wide in the 75th.

All six teams are in action next weekend with Calgary at Halifax Tides FC on Saturday and Toronto at Ottawa Rapid FC and Montreal at Vancouver on Sunday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.