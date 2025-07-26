MONTREAL - Latifah Abdu scored in the game's first minute and teammate Tanya Boychuk scored four minutes later and the Montreal Roses then coasted to a 2-0 Northern Super League victory on Saturday night at Stade Boreale.

The Roses improved to seven wins, three losses and three draws, and are one point behind the front-running AFC Toronto.

The Wild, fifth in the six-team women's pro soccer circuit, slipped to four wins, seven losses and two draws.

The Roses controlled possession for 58 per cent of the match and outshot the visitors 15-6, including 6-3 on target.

Montreal goalkeeper Anna Karpenko recorded the clean sheet, stopping three shots.

The Wild received four of the five yellow cards handed out in the contest and had two corners, compared to the host's seven.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host AFC Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 2

Roses: Visit Halifax Tides on Saturday, Aug. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.