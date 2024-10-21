Roses FC, Montreal's entry in the fledgling Northern Super League, has announced veteran French international defensive midfielder Charlotte Bilbault and Canadian goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert as its first player signings.

The 34-year-old Bilbault, who arrives from Montpellier in France's top flight, has won 56 caps for France and captained her country in a friendly against Kazakhstan in December 2020.

She was part of the French World Cup team in 2019.

Lambert, a native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., comes from SC Freiburg in the top German women's league.

Earlier Monday, AFC Toronto forward Jade Kovacevic was the first player signing revealed by the six-team women's pro league, which is set to kick off in April.

Bilbault helped France to the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

"Charlotte is an impact player, with an exceptional ability to read the game and set the pace," Roses athletic director Marinette Pichon said in a statement. "Her presence in midfield, where she gets balls back and leads the phases of the game, will be a major asset for us.

"Her career, marked by exemplary steadiness and consistent performances at the highest level, makes her a natural leader on the field. I'm convinced that she will bring an essential stability to our team."

Pichon should know. She scored 81 goals in 112 matches for France from 1994 to 2007.

Bilbault spent time at France's Clairefontaine training centre before stints with Soyaux (twice), Yzeure, Paris FC, Bordeaux and Montpellier (twice).

"She's a very aggressive player, a true warrior on the field. This is an important element in winning back the ball and taking back the offence," Ella Palis, who played with Bilbault at Bordeaux, told Le Monde in 2022.

A vice-captain under former France coach Corinne Diacre, Bilbault did not make the 2023 World Cup squad under Herve Renard. Bilbault also competed in two FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups.

Lambert, who also played in France for ASPTT Albi, Montpellier and Saint-Etienne, started for Freiburg in a 4-1 loss to VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup final in May 2023 before more than 44,000 fans at Cologne's Rhein Energie Stadium.

"We're delighted to welcome Gabrielle to our team. She perfectly embodies the values of the Roses, both through her strong ties to the area and her international career," Pichon said. "Her technical skills, precise reflexes and decisive saves make her a key member of our team.

"But beyond her talent on the field, Gabrielle is also an outstanding mentor, capable of passing along her knowledge to the younger players as well as raising the standards of the whole team."

Lambert played university soccer at UQTR.

Roses FC joins Vancouver Rise FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, Halifax Tides FC, Calgary Wild FC and AFC Toronto in the new league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on the X platform.