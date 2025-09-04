The Northern Super League (NSL) announced Thursday that Toyota Canada is taking on the role of presenting partner of the 2025 NSL Final.

“Toyota’s support underscores the momentum behind women’s soccer and the impact this league is already making in its first season," Northern Super League president Christina Litz said in a statement. "Together, we’re creating a championship experience that reflects the scale and significance of this moment for athletes, fans, and the future of the game in Canada.”

“As a brand that believes in the power of sport to inspire, unite and drive progress, Toyota is proud to stand with the Northern Super League as it makes history,” said Robert Tsang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Toyota Canada added in a statement. “The inaugural NSL Final will be a defining moment for Canadian sport, and we are honoured to help bring fans together to celebrate this landmark occasion.”

The NSL Final will cap off a historic first season for the league, which has showcased world-class competitive soccer from coast to coast. With playoff seeding still to be decided, specific playoff dates and times will be confirmed at the end of the season.. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL’s official YouTube channel.

The NSL Final will kick off with a full-day celebration at the NSL Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola. Taking place just outside BMO Field, the festival will set the stage for the season’s biggest match with live music, interactive activities, family-friendly programming, and an electric atmosphere. It’s a showcase of Canadian soccer and women’s sport - both on and off the pitch. Full Fan Fest programming and additional events surrounding the NSL Final will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The league's collective investors are also encouraging Canadians to experience the Final:

We encourage all Canadians to mark their calendars and participate in what will be a landmark event in Canadian sport history: the Northern Super League Final on November 15, 2025, at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Northern Super League (NSL) was founded by former Canadian National Women’s Team player Diana Matheson – now the league’s Chief Growth Officer – who had a vision to create a pathway for Canadians to play professional soccer at home.

We share that view as early – and proud – investors in NSL clubs.

This vision became a reality in vivid technicolour this year as of April 16, 2025 when the league opened play in Vancouver in front of over 14,000 fans. And the six founding clubs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax have brought fans to their feet ever since.

And Season #1 is just the start.

We steadfastly believe that the NSL will be the catalyst to inspire children across the country, to become involved in the sport. To see themselves in the players. To be inspired to play, coach or manage. And to be part of a new generation in Canadian sport.

We are also all committed to bringing our collective passion, experience, sport backgrounds, and business acumen to help elevate the NSL to be a top global centre of talent. On Canadian soil.

This is nation-building in action.

We encourage all Canadians to save the date on November 15, 2025 – and to be part of seismic moment in Canadian sport.

The NSL’s potential is limitless. And we are just getting started!

Sincerely,

Sam Adekugbe

Patrice Bernier

Etienne Boulay

Maxime Crepeau

Andre De Grasse

Josh Morrissey

Kyle Shewfelt

Samuel Piette

Milos Raonic

Christine Sinclair

Bruny Surin

Charlie Trafford

Chantal Vallee

The historic match will take place Saturday, November 15 at 2:00 pm ET at BMO Field in Toronto - and fans can now officially secure their seats. Public tickets are on sale at nsl.ca/tickets.