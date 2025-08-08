With most European soccer seasons either underway or just set to get started in the next few weeks, TSN's Men's National Team Reporter Matthew Scianitti lays out what's at stake for Canadians playing in Europe less than a year out from the World Cup and with roster spots on the line.

Justin Smith Espanyol

20. MF Justin Smith (Sporting Gijon, on loan from Espanyol), 22

Born in Paris to Canadian parents, Justin Smith made his La Liga debut last season and it was around that time discussions about his international opportunities with Canada started. Jesse Marsch included the 22-year-old in his provisional Gold Cup roster, but that’s it. Smith just signed a new Espanyol contract until 2027 and was immediately loaned out to Sporting Gijón in Spain’s second division. He’ll likely need to play consistently, and play at his highest level to force his way into Marsch’s competitive midfield.

--

Theo Bair Auxerre

19. FW Theo Bair (Auxerre), 25

In 2024, Ottawa's Theo Bair scored 15 Scottish league goals, was named Motherwell’s player of the year, and Jesse Marsch included him in Canada’s Copa América squad. Since then, Bair hasn’t been as productive with Auxerre in France and wasn’t called up for this summer’s Gold Cup, lowering his Canadian stock behind Promise David, Daniel Jebbison, Cyle Larin and Tani Oluwaseyi. The 25-year-old needs a bounce-back season to merit consideration for next summer.

--

Tom McGill Brighton

18. GK Tom McGill (Brighton), 25

It’s unlikely Tom McGill will force his way into the Maxime Crépeau vs Dayne St. Clair starting goalkeeper competition. The 25-year-old Belleville, Ont. native is Canada’s third goalkeeper and the third goalkeeper rarely gets opportunities. But McGill made 25 appearances last season on loan with English League Two side Milton Keynes Dons. He needs another loan and even more playing time, just in case Canada suddenly needs him.

--

17. RB Alistair Johnston (Celtic), 26

Vancouver's Alistair Johnston is a lock to be Canada’s starting right-back at next summer’s World Cup. That’s not going to change after another season at Celtic, nor would it change should Johnston move to England or another top European league. Johnston didn’t rule out an eventual move following last January's transfer window when reports emerged of EPL interest. If a move were to happen this coming winter, Johnston’s expectations for himself, which were already high, would rise even more and Canada would certainly stand to benefit.

--

Junior Hoilett Hibernian

16. W Junior Hoilett (Hibernian), 35

Junior Hoilett moved to Scotland last summer and became a reliable veteran presence as Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership. Hoilett hasn’t featured for Canada since injuring his hamstring before last year’s Copa América. Another club season, his 20th, of the Brampton, Ont. native's own high standard could convince Jesse Marsch to make Hoilett a veteran anchor of another Canadian World Cup squad.

--

Jamie Knight-Lebel Crewe Alexandra

15. CB Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City), 20

Last season, Jamie Knight-Lebel made 38 appearances on loan to League Two side Crewe Alexandra. The 20-year-old Montreal native told TSN this summer that the crash-and-bang physicality of England’s lower leagues was beneficial to his development, but for Knight-Lebel to keep himself at the front of Marsch’s mind, he needs minutes in the hyper-competitive Championship.

--

Liam Millar Hull City

14. W Liam Millar (Hull City), 25

Jesse Marsch relied on Liam Millar’s play out wide leading up to and during the 2024 Copa América. But an ACL injury last fall derailed the Toronto native's opportunity to further establish himself with Canada and at his new club Hull City. As much as its cabinets are fuller in nearly every position, Canada lacks depth on the left wing. A fit Millar, playing regularly in the Championship, would be a value add for Canada’s depth.

--

Niko Sigur Hajduk Split

13. MF/DF Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), 21

This summer, Jesse Marsch prioritized tinkering with his starting lineup and building depth, and Burnaby, BC's Niko Sigur did his best to change Canada’s World Cup roster projections. Sigur is confident, savvy and skillful, and could conceivably start for Canada in central midfield or, if needed, at right-back. And he hasn’t been shy about sharing how much he’s considering a move away from Hajduk Split in the near future. If he’s going to build on some strong performances this summer and actually contend for a starting spot, Sigur needs a transfer or a prominent and consistent role this season with the six-time Croatian champions.

--

Stephen Eustaquio

12. MF Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), 28

Canada missed Stephen Eustáquio’s calm decisiveness in midfield at the Gold Cup, because he always plays that way. That’s the 27-year-old Leamington, Ont. native's value to his national team, but he doesn't have the same ironclad tactical and leadership role with his club. At Porto, Eustáquio is in and out of the starting line-up and was sometimes platooned at centre-back, which is not his natural position and a role he never plays for Canada. He needs more clarity about his short-term future at Porto or, come January, he might need to find a club that will give him the best chance to be playing at his best when Canada needs him most next summer.

--

Daniel Jebbison Preston North End

11. ST Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth), 21

Daniel Jebbison’s decision to represent Canada was a significant moment for the men’s program because many recognize Jebbison’s talent. But he hasn’t played or scored consistently in the Premier League, and not at all yet for Canada. If a loan to Preston North End in the Championship ignites a goal-scoring run, the Oakville, Ont. native's Canada stock will rise quickly. Jesse Marsch made sure to praise Jebbison’s progress in his second Canadian camp during June’s Gold Cup.

--

Derek Cornelius Marseille

10. CB Derek Cornelius (Marseille), 27

The hardscrabble, gritty approach that kept Derek Cornelius in European club soccer, earned Jesse Marsch’s trust last summer, and eventually led to a move to Ligue 1 was absent this June at the Gold Cup. With Moïse Bombito a World Cup lock and Luc de Forgerolles getting an extended run in Canada's starting line-up this summer, Cornelius is now in a fight for his starting spot in central defence. In his second season in Marseille, with hopefully some Champions League minutes to come this fall, Cornelius needs to find his fight again. If not, he could lose his starting job with both club and country.

--

Nathan Saliba Anderlecht

9. MF Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), 21

Next to Luc de Fougerolles, Nathan Saliba was a breakout player for Canada this summer. Jesse Marsch has praised the Longueuil, Que. native's tactical intelligence and ability to move the ball forward. But Canada’s central midfield is crowded with European-based players, so Saliba's summertime move to Anderlecht, Belgium's most successful club, presents a huge opportunity for him to play and grow at a higher level. Saliba scored on his Anderlecht debut off of the bench and if he can continue to impress in Belgium - like Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, and Promise David did before him – he might push his way into the debate over Canada’s starting XI.

--

8. LB Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), 24

Very few around the world possess Alphonso Davies’ top speed or his technical ability to affect the game while running so fast. That’s always been Davies' natural state. Where Jesse Marsch should play Canada’s captain -- at left back or further forward -- is also a frequent question come international windows. But as Davies continues to recover from ACL surgery, a more pressing question looms: Once he’s healthy, how long will it take for Davies to get up to, and sustain, his blistering speed?

--

Luc de Fougerolles Dender

7. CB Luc de Fougerolles (Dender, on loan from Fulham), 19

As a 19-year-old academy player starting for Canada this summer, Luc de Fougerolles played fearlessly, even after penalty shootout misses against Côte d'Ivoire in the Canadian Shield and Guatemala in the Gold Cup quarter-finals. It was likely that international growth that convinced Fulham to hand de Fougerolles a four-year contract extension. He's already started one game following his loan to FCV Dender in Belgium and, if good, consistent form follows, that might be enough to convince Jesse Marsch to start de Fougerolles in the World Cup next summer.

--

Cyle Larin Mallorca

6. ST Cyle Larin (Mallorca), 30

Brampton, Ont.'s Cyle Larin is now competing for his starting spot against Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David and Daniel Jebbison. Larin scored 23 goals in Spain over the last three seasons, but in the second half of last season he started only nine of the 18 league games he was available and scored just two goals. Add to that, Larin hasn’t had a signature Canadian moment since last spring’s Copa América playoff win over Trinidad and Tobago. He's looking for a move this summer, and is likely to stay in Spain, but Larin must find the right fit. He is Canada's second all-time leading scorer, but that doesn't mean it's a guarantee Larin starts for Canada next summer.

--

Promise David Union Saint-Gilloise

5. ST Promise David (Union SG), 24

In four years, Promise David went from a club academy in Croatia to the USL Championship to Malta to Estonia to the top of the Belgian league table. This spring, he scored eight goals in the Belgian Pro League championship round to lead Union Saint-Gilloise to its first title in 90 years. It's an incredible story. David impressed again this summer during his first extended time with the national team, but Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff are preaching patience as David adapts to Marsch's tactical expectations. But now comes the biggest challenge in the Brampton, Ont. native,s remarkable journey: Can he score in the Champions League while simultaneously continuing to progress in each international window before next summer?

--

Tajon Buchanan Villarreal CF

4. W Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), 26

When Tajon Buchanan is confident at his club, it shines through his play and he becomes a fearless, one-on-one attacker for Canada. That confidence finally re-emerged once Buchanan found consistent playing time late last season while on loan with Villarreal. His joy following his winning goal against Barcelona in May immediately fueled strong international performances during the Canadian Shield and Gold Cup. Buchanan’s move to Spain is now permanent and, if he starts regularly for Villarreal, it will enhance Canada's offence next summer.

--

Ismael Kone Sassuolo

3. MF Ismaël Koné (Sassuolo, on loan from Marseille), 23

Ismaël Koné’s crafty technical ability, bold dribbling skills and cool goal-scoring touch is an unmatched skill set in Canada’s midfield. But his professionalism has been publicly criticized by his head coaches at Watford and then at Marseille, and Jesse Marsch didn’t play the 23-year-old during Canada’s Gold Cup quarter-final loss to Guatemala. A thriving Koné elevates Canada’s World Cup expectations. That’s the hope, which makes his loan to Sassuolo a must to get him back on trach. This is a massive year for Koné. Right now, it feels like his World Cup place, and maybe even his career in Europe, might be on the line.

--

Moïse Bombito Nice

2. CB Moïse Bombito (Nice), 25

Moïse Bombito is an undeniable talent whose unique blend of power, speed, and intelligence makes his club and country better. The 25-year-old Montreal native will now have to deal with elevated expectations following an impressive first season in France, especially if Nice qualify for the Champions League. But everyone will be keeping a nervous eye on Bombito's health after his wrist surgery in the spring was followed by aggravating a stress fracture in his tibia. Still, if Bombito’s trajectory continues to rise, so will Canada's defence, and so will the host country's World Cup prospects.

--

Jonathan David Juventus

1. ST Jonathan David (Juventus), 25

Jonathan David will start for Juventus this season. Even playing a bit role for Juventus is like playing for the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Yankees or Toronto Maple Leafs. David went to Juve to score goals and win titles and the fans of Italy's most successful club will demand it. And even if the player nicknamed “The Iceman” insists he’s unbothered by any scrutiny, a microscope will be fixed upon David all year. He is already Canada’s most important attacker, but another season of 25 or more goals, especially for a storied club like the Bianconeri, will vault David into superstar status ahead of a home World Cup.