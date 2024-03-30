Muniz's injury-time bicycle-kick goal salvages Fulham draw with Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz pulled off a superb bicycle kick goal in stoppage time for Fulham to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Muniz was the last highlight of an intense second half full of twists and turns at Bramall Lane.

The Brazilian striker volleyed home from Adama Traore's cross in the third minute of 14 minutes of added time.

Sheffield United let slip a victory that looked almost sealed, having led 3-1 at the 86th minute.

After a goalless first half, Sheffield striker Ben Brereton Diaz put the hosts ahead.

Joao Palhinha leveled, and Brereton Diaz set up Oli McBurnie for the home side’s second goal, and headed Sheffield to 3-1.

Fulham substitute Bobby Cordova-Reid reduced the deficit in the 86th, and Muniz salvaged a point with his acrobatic kick.

Sheffield was seven points from safety. The club has conceded 24 goals in its past five home matches in all competitions.

Fulham was in 12th place.

___

