FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored second-half goals after Houston was forced to play a man down five minutes into the match and Dallas beat the Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Dallas (2-5-2) had the man advantage after midfielder Griffin Dorsey was tagged with a red card for Houston (4-4-1).

Still, it took until the 55th minute for Dallas to grab the lead. Musa used an assist from defender Emmanuel Twumasi to score his third goal of the season and second in as many weeks. Twumasi's assist was his first of the season.

Dallas added an insurance goal when Ibeagha found the net in the 80th minute. It was the second career goal for Ibeagha, who found the net once last season — his first with the club following stints with New York City FC and Los Angeles FC.

Maarten Paes did not have to make a save in collecting his third clean sheet of the season and third in the last four matches for Dallas.

Steve Clark turned away four shots for the Dynamo, who had allowed a league-low eight goals entering play.

Dallas leads the all-time series 15-13-9. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in Houston last season and a 1-1 tie in Dallas.

Houston acquired attacker McKinze Gaines in a trade with Nashville earlier this week. He subbed in for Sebastian Kowalczyk in the 84th minute, picked up a yellow card in the 87th and did not get a shot off.

The Dynamo return home to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Dallas travels to play FC Toronto on Saturday.

