The National Women’s Soccer League is looking to add a 16th team, Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Friday. The league currently stands at 12 teams, with the Utah Royals and Bay FC in Northern California joining next season. A 15th team in Boston is set to launch in 2026. Berman made the comments on Friday ahead of the NWSL’s championship game at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. Gotham FC plays OL Reign for the league title on Saturday night.