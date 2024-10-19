SEATTLE (AP) — Nérilia Mondésir became the first Haitian-born player to score in the National Women's Soccer League with her winning goal in the Seattle Reign's 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash on Friday night.

The Reign (6-14-5) snapped a five-game losing and scoreless streak with the win.

Olivia Athens got things started for the Reign in the 22nd minute. After a corner kick was cleared to her at the top of the box, Athens hit a hard shot into the near-post corner.

Barbara Olivieri equalized for the Dash three minutes later, scoring on a penalty kick after getting taken down in the box.

Mondésir, in her first start since signing with the Reign in August, pounced on a loose ball in the box and shot through the legs of goalkeeper Jane Campbell in the 65th minute.

Houston (5-15-5) remained in last place. Both teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention before Friday's match.

