TORONTO - Michael Boxall has scored just one goal for New Zealand, but it was one of consequence.

Rising high, the Minnesota United defender headed home a corner from substitute Francis de Vries in the 61st minute to open the scoring March 24 in 86th-ranked New Zealand's 3-0 win over No. 151 New Caledonia in the Oceania Football Confederation qualifying final at Auckland's Eden Park.

"It took a long time to get there," a chuckling Boxall, who made his New Zealand debut in 2011, said of opening his scoring account in his 55th international appearance.

The victory sent New Zealand to the 2026 World Cup, its third trip to the soccer showcase after 1982 and 2010.

The All Whites' first games since their qualifying success come at the four-team Canadian Shield Tournament, against the 41st-ranked Ivory Coast on June 7 and No. 25 Ukraine on June 10 at Toronto's BMO Field. New Zealand won't play host Canada, ranked 30th in the world, at the tournament.

“To face two top 50 sides, in a tournament situation, in one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 host venues, is the perfect challenge for us," said New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley.

The 36-year-old Boxall, whose long throw-ins add to the attack options for both club and country, relishes the chance to represent New Zealand again.

"Obviously competition in Oceania isn't the stiffest but New Caledonia made it a tough test for us," said Boxall. "And yes, we definitely excited to get back (in action) now that we've punched our ticket for 2026."

And like Canada, he welcomes the chances to face elite opposition at the new Toronto tournament.

"The last few (FIFA international) windows, we've kind of only been up against teams from our confederation," Boxall said in an interview. "So we need to prepare ourselves to play against world-class opposition … It will be a huge step up and it will be a good marker to see where we're at and what we need to work on heading towards the World Cup."

New Zealand failed to get out of the group stage in its previous trips to the World Cup.

In 1982, the All Whites lost all three games to Scotland (5-2), the Soviet Union (3-0) and Brazil (4-0). In 2010, they fared better, drawing Slovakia (1-1), Italy (1-1) and Paraguay (0-0) but still went home early.

New Zealand is unbeaten in seven matches, having won six straight — including five in World Cup qualifying — since drawing the United States in an international friendly. Its last loss was 3-0 to Mexico in a friendly at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 7.

The famous win over New Caledonia came some 33 months after New Zealand lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in an intercontinental playoff in Doha, Qatar, for the last berth at the 2022 World Cup.

Boxall started his MLS career with the Vancouver Whitecaps, who selected him first overall in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft out of University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) where he was the Big West Defender of the Year in 2010.

In 2012, Boxall he returned home to join Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League. In 2105, he joined South Africa's SuperSport United, helping the team to back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles.

He returned to MLS in 2017 with Minnesota United, also home to Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

Playing for the All Whites in Toronto comes with a bonus of reduced travel time. Boxall is a road warrior when it comes to playing for New Zealand.

"The last window I missed a flight on the way to New Zealand and had a flight cancelled on the way back," he said. "So I'm not seeing too many flight issues in the hour-and-half trip of whatever it is from here to Toronto (one hour 58 minutes in actuality). So that will be nice."

Bazeley's 23-man Toronto roster features five changes to the squad called up for the Oceania Qualifiers.

Saint-Etienne attacker Ben Old returns from injury with Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman also back after missing the previous international window by agreement with his MLS club.

There are recalls for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev (Northampton Town) and defenders Callan Elliot (Auckland FC) and Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC).

New Zealand is slated to face Norway in October in Oslo in an international friendly that will likely feature two top scorers from England's Premier League in All Whites captain Chris Wood, who plays his club football for Nottingham Forest, and Norway star Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

With New Zealand enjoying its highest world ranking since October 2013, Boxall believes his team is indeed on the rise.

"The talent's there. And it's just about us getting all on the same page against teams that are ranked higher than us and doing the job against them."

Boxall, wife Libby and their two kids split their off-season between Minnesota and their home in New Zealand.

New Zealand

Kosta Barbarouses, Wellington Phoenix (New Zealand); Joe Bell Viking FK (Norway); Tyler Bindon, Reading (England, on loan from Nottingham Forest); Michael Boxall, Minnesota United (MLS); Liberato Cacace, Empoli (Italy); Max Crocombe, Burton Albion (England); Callan Elliot, Auckland FC (New Zealand); Matt Garbett, NAC Breda (the Netherlands); Eli Just, SKN St. Pölten (Austria, on loan from Horsens); Callum McCowatt, Silkeborg IF (Denmark); Ben Old, AS Saint-Etienne (France); Alex Paulsen, Auckland FC (New Zealand, on loan from AFC Bournemouth); Nando Pijnaker, Auckland FC (New Zealand); Alex Rufer, Wellington Phoenix (New Zealand); Sarpreet Singh, U.D. Leiria (Portugal); Tommy Smith, Auckland FC (New Zealand); Marko Stamenic, Olympiacos (Greece, on loan from Nottingham Forest); Finn Surman, Portland Timbers (MLS); Bill Tuiloma, Charlotte FC (MLS); Nik Tzanev, Northampton Town (England); Francis de Vries, Auckland FC (New Zealand); Ben Waine, Mansfield Town (England, on loan from Plymouth Argyle); Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest (England).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.