Newcastle beats Burnley to secure third straight Premier League win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak scored as Newcastle secured its third straight Premier League win by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

The win extended Newcastle's unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as Eddie Howe's team appears to have put its difficult start to the season behind it.

Burnley, meanwhile, is still waiting for its first win in the Premier League after earning promotion back to the top flight last season.

Almiron’s second goal in a week set Newcastle up for a third-successive win in the league — including an 8-0 rout at Sheffield United — after losing three of its first four games at the start of the campaign.

His 14th-minute strike was followed by Isak’s penalty in the 76th at St. James' Park.

But for the efforts of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and some sub-standard finishing, the margin of Newcastle's victory might have been even bigger.

Trafford was beaten after Kieran Trippier dispossessed Aaron Ramsey and Almiron cut inside to curl a shot across the 'keeper.

Newcastle was given the chance to double its lead when Anthony Gordon was brought down by Ameed Al-Dakhil.

Isak sent Trafford the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal the win.

