Canada has lost forward Nichelle Price for the rest of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup due to a calf injury suffered in Friday's 6-0 win over 104th-ranked El Salvador.

The 29-year-old from Ajax, Ont., left the game in the 44th minute after pulling up going after a ball at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium.

"Prince will be unavailable to participate in the remaining matches of the tournament and will return to the Kansas City Current to enter her rehabilitation process," Canada Soccer said in a short statement Saturday.

Prince has 16 goals in 97 appearances for Canada.

The 10th-ranked Canadians continue Group C play Sunday against No. 50 Paraguay and Wednesday against No. 43 Costa Rica, with both games in Houston.

Olympic champion Canada is already without the injured Sydney Collins, Jayde Riviere, Janine Beckie and Desiree Scott.

Prince is no stranger to injury, having ruptured her Achilles in a friendly against Brazil in November 2022. She recovered in time to make Canada's roster for last summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but only saw brief action off the bench in Canada's opening game against Nigeria in Melbourne.

She has started six of Canada's seven games since the World Cup and scored in a 2-0 win in the opening leg of its Olympic qualifying playoff series against Jamaica in September.

The Houston Dash traded Prince to Kansas City last month in exchange for forward Cece Kizer and an international slot for 2024.

Taken in the third round (28th overall) of the 2017 NWSL draft, Prince scored 12 goals in 88 career regular-season appearances, including 72 starts, for Houston.

The inaugural 12-country women's Gold Cup runs through March 10 in Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego and Carson. The group winners, runners-ups and the two best third-place finishers will advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.

The men's CONCACAF Gold Cup has been held since 1991 with Canada winning in 2000.

CONCACAF covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024